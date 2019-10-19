Kazakh Ambassador, Speaker of House of Councilors of National Diet of Japan meet

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with Speaker of the House of Councilors of the National Diet of Japan Akiko Santo.

Two parties discussed the prospects of development of bilateral cooperation, including further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Noting the positive dynamics in bilateral relations, which reached the level of «enhanced strategic partnership», Akiko Santo also expressed appreciation for the opening of a direct flight between Nur-Sultan and Tokyo, which, in her opinion, will contribute to the development of tourism and business contacts between the two countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his turn, Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed the Japanese politician on the progress in implementing the initiatives of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursulan Nazarbayev, in global nuclear non-proliferation. He also informed in detail about the domestic political and economic situation in Kazakhstan, in particular, explained the goals and objectives of further development of the country, reflected in the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev.

Ambassador also focused on the results of the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» held on September 23-24, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. The Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan, Takeo Kawamur,a took part in the event as a Special Representative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan.