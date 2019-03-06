Kazakh Ambassador, Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 4, 2019, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Non-Resident to Brunei Darussalam Daniyar Sarekenov has met with Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation. The Kazakhstani diplomat noted that Brunei Darussalam is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the South-East Asia region. He also told about the upcoming 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments on the theme "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership", to be held on September 23-24, 2019 in Astana and on behalf of the Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan conveyed to the Speaker the invitation to the forum, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The Brunei politician has expressed gratitude for the invitation and underlined the relevance of the theme of the forum. The parties reaffirmed the importance of developing the inter-parliamentary ties for strengthening the peace and stability in the Eurasian continent.