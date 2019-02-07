Kazakh Ambassador speaks at The League of Angels' investment conference

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The League of Angels, a business association which includes more than one million representatives of the business community from around the world, hosted an international investment and economic conference in London on 5 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The event was attended by over 200 executives of companies operating in the financial, investment, manufacturing, technology and communications sectors of the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



The significance of the conference was reflected by the participation of His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent, GCVO, KStJ, CD and high-level representatives of the British government and parliament.



The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov was one of the main speakers at the conference. He discussed the achievements of Kazakhstan in improving its investment climate, as well as on the new role of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in attracting investment and promoting exports. The diplomat highlighted the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, the country's large-scale privatisation programme, Kazakhstan's new Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use, and the possibilities for British businesses in China's Belt and Road Initiative.



Mr. Idrissov also spoke about the positive development of trade, investment and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UK, as well as the successful interaction between businesses on bilateral platforms, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Business Council.



The Ambassador also highlighted the need to further develop and strengthen bilateral ties between small and medium-sized businesses of the two states, and discussed the prospects for cooperation in unlocking Kazakhstan's transit and export potential.



The League of Angels is a commercial association with an extensive network of business executives and investors from Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East. It is used as a dialogue and consultation platform among its members on various issues regarding business development, investment, and opening new markets.