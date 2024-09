By presidential order, Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev has been released from his post as the ambassador to Afghanistan, Akorda reports.

Born in 1962 in Taraz, Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemical Technology Institute in Shymkent city.

Yessengeldiyev was appointed to the post of the Kazakh ambassador to Afghanistan in 2018.