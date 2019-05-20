Kazakh ambassador to Belarus talks about intricacies of presidential elections

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The presidential election campaign in Kazakhstan may seem very simple only at first glance, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev on 20 May.

The diplomat said: "The presidential election campaign, which is going on in Kazakhstan right now, may seem very simple for the government only at first glance. From my point of view as a political analyst the election campaign will not be simple for Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev because some voters are in a protest mood. If they get mobilized, they may score a substantial percentage. The current government will have to mobilize in the remaining three weeks in order to secure a very respectable percentage of the votes for Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev. It is very important for a head of state in Kazakhstan."



The embassy expects that about 200-250 citizens of Kazakhstan will come to the polling station in Minsk to cast their votes. "Truth be told, there are several dozens of citizens, who have yet to submit their data," the ambassador noted.



Yermukhamet Yertysbayev added that parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan will take place in spring 2020. They may be arranged before the time. "The opposition has been granted a chance to open the way to the parliament for its followers. Our government will have to work a lot to take care of political matters in the future Kazakhstani parliament," he said.



An early presidential election will take place in Kazakhstan on 9 June. Seven candidates have been registered. Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev represents the ruling party Nur Otan (Light of the Fatherland).



The candidates started pre-election campaigning on 11 May. Pre-election campaigning will end on 8 June, Kazinform refers to BelTA.