Kazakh Ambassador to Canada takes part in 38th CARICOM Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada H.E. Konstantin Zhigalov participated in the 38th CARICOM Summit in Grenada this week.

Ambassador Zhigalov held a number of meetings with the heads of state, foreign ministers and other officials on the sidelines of the summit, Kazinform has learnt from the official Facebook page of the Kazakh Embassy to Canada.



In particular he met with Allen Chastanet, PM of St.Lucia, Freundel Stuart, PM of Barbados, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, SG of CARICOM, Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica etc.



Ambassador Zhigalov is accredited at the CARICOM.















