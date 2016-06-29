Kazakh Ambassador to China: Kazakhstan's UNSC membership is recognition of N.Nazarbayev's efforts on intl security ensuring

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council's non-permanent membership for 2017-2018 is evaluated by the global community as a recognition of the Kazakhs President's efforts on ensuring international security and development . Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev has said it today at a roundtable meeting on "Kazakhstan: 25 Years on the Path towards Peace, Security and Development" held in Beijing.

"Prior to opening our meeting, I would like to share good news about election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for years 2017-2018. We evaluate this as a recognition of Kazakhstan President's efforts on building nuclear-weapon-free world, strengthening the global and regional security, establishment of a constructive dialogue of cultures and civilizations, preservation of inter-faith and inter-ethnic harmony, as well as ensuring step-by-step socio-economic development of the country," said the Kazakh Diplomat while welcoming the participants of the roundtable meeting.



Taking this opportunity, Sh.Nuryshev thanked the representatives of all partner countries for the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy. He expressed hope that all-round involvement of our country to the resolution of a complex of regional and global processes will enable Kazakhstan to promote resolution of the international security issues set to the UNSC.



"Since January 2016, Kazakhstan has been chairing the EEU. Recently, we have assumed the chairmanship in the SCO. I hope, that due to joint efforts, we will be able to start working on integration of the SCO with the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt. Undoubtedly, amid implementation of the new initiatives, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening of mutually beneficial and friendly relations with our closest neighbor countries including China. China has been and remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan with whom we enjoy all-round strategic partnership," stressed the Ambassador.



The meeting participants discussed the Kazakh President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century", foreign policy initiatives of N.Nazarbayev put forward at the 70th jubilee meeting of the UN General Assembly as well as Kazakhstan's contribution to ensuring global peace, security and development.



Those attending the meeting were China's State Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security Chen Guoping, Secretary General of the Shanghai cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov, representatives of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, the Institute of Development of Europe and Asia of the Research and Development Centre of China's State Council, Chinese Academy of Contemporary International Relations, the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences etc.