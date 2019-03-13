Kazakh Ambassador to China meets with SCO Youth League activists

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev has received activists of the Youth League under the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the request of the association, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

Following the presentation of a video about Kazakhstan, Shakhrat Nuryshev told about the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan's socio-economic, cultural, humanitarian, and ideological areas, youth policy, the country's role in implementing the Belt and Road Initiative and in the making and development of the SCO.



He answered the students' numerous questions about personal experience in choosing a profession, studying and working in China, the peculiarities of diplomatic service, the specifics of making decisions within the SCO and the organization's development prospects, its interaction with the Eurasian Economic Union. At the request of the students, the diplomat doled out practical advice regarding the arrangement of the SCO Secretariat Youth League's events in Kazakhstan.





He called on young people to be serious about the educational process, use time productively, broaden their horizons, and foreign languages proficiency.



According to Victoria Hu, Chairperson of the SCO Secretariat Youth League, the meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan was very interesting and insightful.



"For us, it is very important that youth representatives from all over the SCO space could have the opportunity to directly talk to the top person in charge of the entire country [Kazakhstan] in China. Prior to that, we met with the then SCO Secretary-General, Rashid Alimov, the ambassadors of Russia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Belarus. The current meeting turned out to be very interesting and interactive - Shakhrat Shakizatovich [Nuryshev] told a lot of insider information about Kazakhstan and about himself as a person who had worked his way from a student to an ambassador. We also learned a lot about the making and development of the SCO," she told Kazinform correspondent.



According to Victoria Hu, the SCO Secretariat Youth League is currently working on opening its own hubs (representative offices) in Kazakhstan and other member states of the SCO.

She noted that earlier the team of the SCO Secretariat Youth League took part in the international athletics relay dedicated to the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan and organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China.



It is to be recalled that the SCO Secretariat Youth League (the SCO Countries Youth League) was established in April 2017. It is an independent, non-commercial, open platform that promotes interconnection, dialogue, exchange of opinion and ideas between youth representatives of eight member states of the SCO.