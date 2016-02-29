Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain holds briefing for All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Great Britain Erzhan Kazykhanov held a briefing for All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan in London. Addressing the British MPs, Ambassador Kazykhanov noted that Kazakhstan is celebrating this year the 25thanniversary of its independence. Our country has achieved immense success within a comparatively short period of time both at home and abroad, having become the driver of economic growth in the region of Eurasia.

Today, Kazakhstan is one of the authoritative players on the world stage. Ambitious international projects are being undertaken by our country, such as the EXPO 2017, Congress of the leaders of world and traditional religions, establishing the IAEA LEU Bank on its territory, and other projects. Moreover, Kazakhstan bids for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

The MPs were also briefed on the ongoing political and economic reforms taking place in Kazakhstan, including the implementation of the ‘Nurly zhol’ Strategic Programme and Plan of the Nation – the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. They were also informed on preparatory works for the snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 20.

Regarding the Kazakh-British relations, Ambassador Kazykhanov stressed that these have reached an unprecedented high level of strategic partnership. This is largely due to the recent official visit by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to London, which gave a powerful impetus to the development of our relations. The visit resulted in signing tens of contracts worth $13 billion, as well as a range of agreements, including those on provision mutual legal assistance, civil service and establishing the Astana International Financial Centre.

At the end of the speech, Erzhan Kazykhanov handed to Ms. Gisela Stuart, the Chairman of the Group, an invitation by Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, to the members of the All Party Group to visit Kazakhstan.

In turn, British MPs highly appreciated the reforms taking place in our country under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, having expressed the interest in Kazakhstan’s plan to enter the OECD, and supported the country’s efforts to ensure stability and safety in the Central Asian region.

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was established on October 12, 2015. It promotes strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue and co-operation between the two countries. Labour Party MP Ms. Gisela Stuart heads the Group.

Source: https://www.kazembassy.org.uk/