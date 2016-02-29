Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain meets with TheCityUK’s Russia, CIS and Mongolia Market Advisory Group

LONDON. KAZINFORM On February 26th Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov delivered a report at a meeting with TheCityUK's Russia, CIS and Mongolia Market Advisory Group and informed on the major structural reforms undertaken by the Kazakhstan Government, having stressed the investment preferences suggested under the International Financial Centre in Astana.

UK companies are planning to take an active part in the creation and development of the IFCA under the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and TheCityUK, signed on November 3rd, 2015, during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Kingdom.

This document identifies potential priorities for cooperation with the UK in capital markets, corporate governance, dispute resolution, Islamic finance, financial services regulation, vocational training and others.

On March 9th in London, the Kazakh Embassy together with TheCityUK and EBRD, are organising the Forum on Astana International Financial Centre. A Kazakhstan delegation headed by IFCA Manager Mr. Kairat Kelimbetov is expected to participate in the event.

TheCityUK is a corporation, which associates top British and international companies deal with financial services, including PwC, KPMG, EY, Deloitte, Citi, Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Blackrock, Prudential, Willis, Aviva, BNP Paribas UK, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and many other enterprises.

Source: https://www.kazembassy.org.uk