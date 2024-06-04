Kazakh Ambassador to Jordan named

The Head of State decreed to appoint Talgat Shaldanbai as an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1967 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He started his diplomatic career in 1993 as an assistant in the consular department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 1996 he was sent to the Kazakh Embassy in Saudi Arabia as the third secretary.

From 2000 to 2002 served as the second secretary of the bilateral cooperation department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2002-2007 took the post of the second and first secretary at the Kazakh General Consulate in Dubai and advisor of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE.

Between 2007 and 2010 held the position of the adviser and head of the bureau at the Asia, Middle East and Africa Department, the head of the bureau at the Near East, Middle East, Africa and Asia Department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Before the appointment since October 2022 served as the deputy head of the Near East and Middle East and Africa Department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.