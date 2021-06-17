EN
    15:39, 17 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador to Oman meets with former FM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman N.Mukhametaliuly met with the former Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the international agenda.

    The Omani side expressed interest in Kazakhstan's international initiatives, noting the similarity of the position of our countries regarding international issues.

    Yusuf bin Alawi expressed his intention to join the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev regarding the Global Alliance of Leaders for Nuclear Security and a World Free of Nuclear Weapons.


    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
