    18:52, 08 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh ambassador to Pakistan to concurrently serve as ambassador to Bangladesh

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "By the Head of State's Decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sadykov Barlybay Karimovich has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the press service said.

