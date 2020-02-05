Kazakh Ambassador to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Newly-appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Yermek Kusherbayev presented his letters of credence to President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

While greeting the Kazakh envoy, the Russian leader called Russia-Kazakhstan relations the example of reliable strategic partnership and alliance.

President Putin stressed that bilateral cooperation is based on solid historical, cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries. He also emphasized he appreciates the level of trust and interaction achieved with Kazakhstan’s leadership.

«Last year we had nine meetings with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Of course, we maintain close contact with our good friend Nursultan Nazarbayev,» Putin added.

According to him, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is expanding in all spheres, including industry, energy, and investment.

Vladimir Putin also praised Kazakhstan for providing a venue for the Astana process (International Meeting on the Syrian Settlement).

That day the Russian President received letters of credence from 23 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors of the U.S., Germany, the UK, France, China, Iran, Australia, Sweden, and more.