TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:50, 06 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador to Sweden and Denmark relieved of his duties

    Sergey Nurtayev
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Sergey Nurtayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Denmark concurrently, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Olzhas Suleimenov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden. 

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
