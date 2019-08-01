EN
    18:22, 01 August 2019

    Kazakh ambassador to Sweden given concurrent appointment to Denmark

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Abdrakhmanov will serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    «Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Kairat Abdrakhmanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Denmark, concurrently in line with the presidential decree,» the president’s press service said in a statement.

    Previously Kairat Abdrakhmanov served as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN (2013-2016) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2016-2018).

