Kazakh Ambassador to Switzerland meets with Pope Francis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From 8th to 10th January 2018 in the Vatican, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Zhanar Aitzhanova took part in Pope Francis's annual meeting dedicated to New Year greetings and also held talks with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

During the meeting, the Ambassador met with Pope Francis. During the meeting Zhanar Aitzhanova conveyed cordial greetings and good wishes from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to His Holiness. The Kazakh diplomat also thanked the Pope for Vatican's active participation in the work of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana Expo 2017, and the comprehensive support of Kazakhstan's international initiatives promoting tolerance, peace, and reconciliation.

Addressing the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, the pontiff dwelled on human rights, unemployment, migration, refugees, as well as conflicts in Syria, Ukraine, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa. According to the Pope, all disputes that may arise between nations must be resolved through negotiations, and not by resorting to arms. In this respect, he urged all world powers to maintain a dialogue reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and go into a legislative ban on nuclear weapons.



During the talks with Pietro Parolin and Paul Richard Gallagher, Ambassador Aitzhanova discussed the current issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation, Vatican's participation in the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan's activity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and other topical issues of the international agenda.

On 10th and 11th January, the Kazakh diplomat will hold meetings with Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois and Government members in Vaduz to consider the current status of bilateral cooperation and the future plans.