Kazakh ambassador travels to one of Latvia’s sea gates

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Latvia Dauren Karipov visited the city of Ventspils, which is one of Latvia's sea ‘gates’, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting with the Chairman of Ventspils City Council Janis Vitolins, the parties exchanged views on establishing co-operation between the regions of the two countries, implementation of a number of joint projects, including to ensure the transit of Kazakhstani cargo through the port of Ventspils to the world market. It was emphasised that this route is already actively used by Kazakh entrepreneurs.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the key political and economic events in Kazakhstan. He paid special attention to the transit-transport and investment potential of the country, inviting Latvian companies to participate in the development of logistics and infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor, including on Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea coast.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

In turn, J. Vitolins stressed the region's interest in co-operation with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to assist Kazakh business to work in the region.

As part of the trip, the Ambassador visited Ventspils Port, the "Ventspils Grain Terminal" and the company "Bucher Municipal Ventspils" - a major global supplier of municipal machinery.