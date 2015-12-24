Kazakh Ambassador, UAE Parliament’s first female Speaker met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 23, 2015, Kazakhstan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif met with Chairwoman of the Federal National Council of this country Amal Al Qubaisi. At the meeting, Amal Al Qubaisi said that UAE is impressed with strategic course of development of Kazakhstan, the country moving confidently towards implementation of Five Institutional Reforms.

As the MFA’s press service informs, the Kazakh Diplomat handed in a letter of congratulation to Amal Al Qubaisi from the Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev on her election as the UAE Parliament Speaker. The Ambassador noted that the number of female deputies in the Kazakh Parliament makes 31 out of 151 people, or 21%.

Amal Al Qubaisi pointed out the importance of deepening the inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchange of experience in this sector. In this view, she informed of establishment of the Kazakhstan-UAE Friendship Group in the nearest time. She also expressed interest in participation of the Kazakh Parliamentary delegation in Women’s Forum Dubai 2016 scheduled for February 23-24, 2016.

In turn, Kairat Lama Sharif said that the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament plans to hold an international conference on “Religions against Terrorism” next year.

Amal Al Qubaisi became the first Arab woman elected as the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council in November 2015. .