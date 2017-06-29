Kazakh Ambassador Zhigalov wishes Canada Happy 150th Birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada H.E. Konstantin Zhigalov wished Canada a Happy 150th Birthday.

In the video message Ambassador Zhigalov shared his most memorable moments in Canada and his favorite Canadian expression.



He also stressed that Canadians are very friendly people: "You know it's always when I'm talking to people of different ethnic groups or people who've been here in Canada let's say their whole lives or just a couple of years, all people are very friendly."



"And of course I would just add that for me it's very special to come to tour country in 2012, it was a special year. 200th anniversary of the Great War which actually was one of the first steps to the independence of Canada, and I'm still here during the also very memorable year of the 150th anniversary of Canada," Kazakhstani diplomat said in conclusion.



