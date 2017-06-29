EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 29 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador Zhigalov wishes Canada Happy 150th Birthday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada H.E. Konstantin Zhigalov wished Canada a Happy 150th Birthday.

    In the video message Ambassador Zhigalov shared his most memorable moments in Canada and his favorite Canadian expression.

    He also stressed that Canadians are very friendly people: "You know it's always when I'm talking to people of different ethnic groups or people who've been here in Canada let's say their whole lives or just a couple of years, all people are very friendly."

    "And of course I would just add that for me it's very special to come to tour country in 2012, it was a special year. 200th anniversary of the Great War which actually was one of the first steps to the independence of Canada, and I'm still here during the also very memorable year of the 150th anniversary of Canada," Kazakhstani diplomat said in conclusion.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Canada Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!