TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:39, 21 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, American boxers have sparring sessions ahead of Rio Olympics

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national boxing team is gearing up for the upcoming 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    The Olympic flame will be lit over Rio de Janeiro in 15 days. Presently, Kazakhstani boxers train for the Rio Olympics under the guidance of head coach Myrzagali Aitzhanov in Astana.

    They have sparring sessions with American boxers invited by professional boxer Kanat Islam from the U.S.

