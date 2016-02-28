EN
    19:02, 28 February 2016

    Kazakh-American duo stunned in Qatar Total Open quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands crashed out of the quarterfinals of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha this week.

    The Kazakh-American tandem lost to Italian Sara Errani and Spanish Carla Suarez Navarro. Errani and Navarro managed to route them in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.
    They reached the Qatar Total Open women's final but eventually lost to Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeded $2.5 million, according to WTA's official website.

