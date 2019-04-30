Kazakh and Croatian FMs debated coop prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Beibut Atamkulov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić have met today in Nur-Sultan.

The sides debated bilateral cooperation, outlined certain plans in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and agreed on a common stand on cooperation in the international arena.



"Kazakhstan traditionally considers Croatia as an important partner in the Southeast Europe and we confirm our adherence to further deepening of political cooperation. Great attention was paid to development of trade and economic and investment cooperation. Since 2016 bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Croatia had increased eight times to stand at USD 350 mln in 2018. Thereat, the promising directions of our partnership are oil and gas industry, construction, innovations, food industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and tourism," Atamkulov told journalists.



"To bolster trade and economic partnership it is planned to hold this year the first meeting of the Kazakh-Croatian intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation," the FM noted.







In her turn, Marija Pejčinović Burić noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Croatia continue multilateral cooperation.



"Economic cooperation agreement lays foundation for intergovernmental commission for investment basis. Croatian companies work in Kazakhstan's pharmaceuticals, food industry and civil engineering. We would like to intensify our cooperation in all aspects, particularly intercultural and personal relations," the Deputy PM said.











Marija Pejčinović Burić invited Beibut Atamkulov to visit Zagreb.



It is noteworthy, the Kazakh and Croatian Education and Science Ministries signed a memorandum on mutual understanding and education and science cooperation.



