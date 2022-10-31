EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and German FMs hold talks in Astana

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who arrived in Kazakhstan to pay a visit, Kazinform reports.

    The sides debated the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral political economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties and coordinated the countries’ stances on the international agenda. As this year marks the 30 th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany the parties noted the high level of political dialogue, and solid mutual benefit cooperation in trade and economic, and investment spheres.

    The Kazakh Minister expressed confidence that the German FM’s visit to Kazakhstan will give impetus to economic and political cooperation between the two nations. In her turn, Annalena Baerbock said that Kazakhstan holds a clear position amid the current complicated geographic situation and deserves esteem.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Georgia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!