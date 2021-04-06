Kazakh and Hungarian FMs sign documents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto held talks in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Following the talks three documents were signed. In particular the sides a memorandum of mutual understanding between the foreign policy research institute at the Kazakh MFA and Hungarian institute of foreign economic ties and foreign affairs. Besides, the Ministries signed a memo of mutual understanding on mutual assistance and development of cooperation. The Culture and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan and Human Resources Ministry of Hungary inked an agreement on mutual cultural cooperation for 2021-2023.