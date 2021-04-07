EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:02, 07 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and Iranian FMs sign coop programme

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following the talks Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif signed the Cooperation Programme between the Ministries, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh FM said that today’s talks were fruitful from the point of view of defining prospects for cooperation between the two states and exchanging views on international situation. The Minister expressed gratitude to his counterpart for fruitful joint work.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif during the official meeting debated the current state of cooperation between the states and prospects for its development.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!