Kazakh and Kyrgyz armed forces launch joint exercise in Taraz

The Dala Sunkary-2024 exercise has started in Zhambyl region. The military personnel of the Mountain Jaeger Regiment of the Regional Command "South" of the Land Forces of Kazakhstan and their colleagues from the military unit of the Kyrgyz army participate in the joint military drills, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Colonel Nurlan Karibayev, Chief of Staff of the troops of the Regional Command "South," welcomed the participants of the joint exercise. He observed that the armed forces of the two countries have been engaged in various joint exercises for a considerable number of years, and as a result, the issues of interaction and combat coordination are practiced with relative ease and without significant difficulties.

Photo credit: Taraz garrison of the media content center of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

According to Karibayev, such exercises have a long history, dating back to the establishment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). In his closing remarks, the colonel wished strength, courage, and determination to participants, and encouraged them to improve their theoretical and practical skills in the course of carrying out combat training tasks.

The exercise commenced with the anthems performance and flag-raising ceremonies of the two countries. The training will continue until June 28, as servicemen from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to work on practical exercises related to combat interaction.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, the commander of the detachment, Captain Nurtay Talaybek uulu, expressed gratitude to the military leadership of Kazakhstan for their role in organizing the exercise and for their warm welcome of the contingent of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces.

"Our fraternal countries have repeatedly demonstrated the combat skills, coherence, and strong brotherhood of our peoples during such exercises. I would like to wish all of us a successful joint exercise, which will serve to strengthen international cooperation and make a great contribution to the exchange of experience between the servicemen of the two countries," he noted.

The joint exercise will be conducted at the Teris Ashchybulak training center and in the Karatau Mountains valley. The mixed contingent will be tasked with locating and neutralizing a conventional enemy, who is attempting to destabilize the region.

According to the Colonel Yerbol Sergazin, the intelligence chief for the Regional Command "South", the primary aim is to conduct joint operations to train and engage in combat in mountainous terrain. This will enable the identification of potential adversaries and facilitate reconnaissance and combat operations. The trainings will benefit both parties.