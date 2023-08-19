EN
    09:38, 19 August 2023

    Kazakh and Kyrgyz MPs set to strengthen cooperation

    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Maksim Spotkai, the chief of staff of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, met on Saturday with Kyrgyz colleagues in Bishkek, Kazinform reports.

    Head of the staff of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Shabdanbek Alishev expressed confidence that the visit of Kazakh colleagues will give a new impetus to the inter-parliamentary dialogue since such meetings give a unique opportunity to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties through expansion of cooperation.

    In his turn, Spotkai focused on positive moments of bilateral cooperation noting importance of widening inter-parliamentary collaboration through boosting ties between their offices. He suggested debating organization of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum in Kyrgyzstan November this year with the participation of the members of the parliaments of both nations. Kyrgyzstan supported the initiative.


    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Parliament
