Kazakh and Russian Defense Ministers meet in Almaty, debate military coop

Kazakh and Russian Defense Ministers meet in Almaty Kazakh and Russian Defense Ministers Ruskan Zhaksykykov and Andrey Belousov met in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

The parties discussed pressing issues of bilateral military cooperation focusing on training and joint activities, including exercises within the CSTO.

Following the talks, the Ministers expressed interest in further multifaceted cooperation.

Belousov arrived in Almaty for a working visit to attend a CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense meeting.