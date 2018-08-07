Kazakh and Russian Interior Ministers convene in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The fourth sitting of the joint collegium of the Internal Affairs Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia has started its work in Almaty.

Interior Ministers of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev, members of the collegium, heads of central bodies services of the ministries, heads of internal affairs departments of Almaty city, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions are taking part in it.



Those attending focus on bilateral cooperation of internal affairs bodies of Kazakhstan and Russia in countering criminal assaults on transport facilities, cooperation of criminalistic and forensic subdivisions in crime detection and investigation.



Following the meeting the parties are expected to sign joint decisions and approve the action plan for the next sitting of the joint collegium.