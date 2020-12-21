EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:09, 21 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and Russian PMs talked over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation, the PM’s press service informs.

    The parties debated practical realization of agreements between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart and President of Russia Vladimir Putin on joint measures to prevent COVID-19 spread. The Prime Ministers noted that the launch of Sputnik V vaccine production and forthcoming vaccination of Kazakhstanis would make a great contribution to preserving stable sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan. Besides, the sides considered pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic and transport spheres, industrial ties and intra-EAEU cooperation.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!