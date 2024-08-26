Kazakh and Russian presidents hold phone talks

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The parties debated the current state and prospects for Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation.

The presidents stressed the need to fully implement agreements reached earlier in trade-economic and energy spheres and agreed to prepare for the forthcoming visit of Vladimir Putin to Astana.

They exchanged views on the pressing issues of the international agenda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for an invitation to participate in the BRICS Summit in Kazan.