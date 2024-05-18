EN
    19:16, 18 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and Russian Presidents talked over phone

    Kazakh President, Russian President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked over the phone, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The parties confirmed mutual adherence to further strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

    The Presidents also shared views on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

    During the talks, Vladimir Putin congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his belated birthday.

