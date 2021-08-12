EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:36, 12 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and Turkmen FMs talked over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers-Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The parties debated further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, cooperation in realization of agreements achieved during the Consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held this August 6.

    The sides also considered the schedule of the forthcoming high-level events.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!