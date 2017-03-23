Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents sign documents after negotiations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After negotiations Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have signed a number of documents, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the Presidents signed the Joint Declaration on Further Enhancement of Strategic Partnership and Strengthening Good-neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, the First Deputy of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his counterpart Achilbay Ramatov signed the Agreement on Interregional Cooperation, Strategy of Economic Cooperation for 2017-2019 and the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation.

Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and Uzbek Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs, Investments and Trade Elyor Ganiyev signed the Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement on International Road Transport.

Foreign Ministers of the two countries Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Abdulaziz Kamilov signed the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Kazakh Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov and his counterpart Kabul Berdiyev signed the Agreement on Military Cooperation between the countries.





