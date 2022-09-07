Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Akorda press service reports.

In the spirit of strategic partnership, the two leaders discussed prospects for strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev reviewed the agenda of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit to be held in Samarkand.





Photo: akorda.kz












