EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Akorda press service reports.

    In the spirit of strategic partnership, the two leaders discussed prospects for strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

    President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev reviewed the agenda of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit to be held in Samarkand.


    Photo: akorda.kz





    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!