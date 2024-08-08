Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents unveil monument honoring Alisher Navoi in Astana

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev unveiled today a monument honoring great poet and thinker Alisher Navoi in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said the monument to the great poet and outstanding thinker Alisher Navoi in Astana is a symbol of the Kazakh people’s particular respect for the people of Uzbekistan. The legacy of Alisher Navoi opened new horizons for Turkic literature. Distinguished figures of the Kazakh people highly appreciated his works.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the monument to the great thinker is ample evidence of the centuries-long fraternity of Turkic people.

The President of Uzbekistan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan underlining that the works of the great thinker is a common legacy.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Members of the official delegations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in the solemn opening ceremony.