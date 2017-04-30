EN
    10:38, 30 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents visit winery in South Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have visited Caspian Food LLP in South Kazakhstan Region, Akorda press-service reports.

    Caspian Food presented information on wine growing and production the company is developing.

    Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents got familiar with the grapes receiving process line and the fermentation cycle and had a look around the distillation and bottling shop during the visit.

    The company showed its vineyards and nut planting areas to Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    The winery has all facilities required for red and white wine production and a laboratory for wine-making materials quality management. The production cycle meets the best European standards.

     

