Kazakh Andrey Golubev out of Capital Cup in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Astana Challenger Capital Cup in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golubev seeded 8th at the tournament lost to Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran in straight sets 4-6, 2-6.



It should be noted that world №232 Golubev is ranked 59 spots higher than Gunneswaran in the ATP rankings.



The Indian will face off with Soon Woo Kwon of South Korea in the next round of the tournament. Earlier it was reported that Kwon eliminated another representative of Kazakhstan Denis Yevseyev at the start of the tournament.



Unlike Golubev, Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan won the opening match by defeating Japanese Yuya Kibi seeded 7th.



Other Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Bublik also advanced to the next round of Capital Cup earlier.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.