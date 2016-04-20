13:30, 20 April 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakh Andrey Golubev stunned in Torino Challenger opener
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the ATP's Torino Challenger 2016 in Torino, Italy with the prize fund of €42,500.
Golubev was stunned by qualifier Pedro Sousa from Portugal in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the opening round.
In the second-round match Sousa will face his fellow countryman Gastao Elias who sent home German Matthias Bachinger.
The tournament will run from 18 to 24 April 2016.
Source: ATP