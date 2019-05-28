Kazakh archeologists unearth new artifacts at ancient settlement site

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Researchers have uncovered new facts in the territory of the ancient town of Kyshkala in Kyzylorda region. It is quite possible that it is Barshynkent, the home town of Gulbarshyn, the wife of Alpamys batyr, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the archeological excavations in Kyshkala started under the program of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, The course towards the future: modernization of public conscience and his article The seven facets of the great steppe. The works are headed by famous archeologist Madiyar Yeleuov.







Valuable artifacts discovered at the Kyshkala site confirm the assumption that this locality may prove to be Barshynkent.



Besides, excavations carried out last year helped unearth there a temporary dwelling place looking like the ruler's horde.

