Kazakh archeologists unearthed Sarmatian burials

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau archeologists discovered human remains during excavations at Karabau 3 and Karabau 4 burial mounds.Bones of animals, fragments of mirrors, beads, ceramic jars and jewelries were also found there.

The main goal of the archeological expedition is to study the country's history, preserve and pass the ancient heritage to the next generation under the Rukhani Janghyru program.



The Sarmatians are known to live the Atyrau region in VIII-V century BC.



A 4 to 5-meter high chapel found from a western side of Karabau 4 mound warrants further thorough study. There are about 200 small burial mounds around it.