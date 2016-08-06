Kazakh archer Saidiyeva stands 36th at 2016 Olympics ranking round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani archer Luiza Saidiyeva stands the 36th in a ranking round of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Saidiyeva gathered 625 points and became the 36th out of 64 archers.

South Korean athletes turned out to be the best at the competition.

The ranking round is organized to identify the seeds at the 1/32 eliminations which will start on August 8. Saidiyeva’s opponent is Ukrainian Anastasiya Pavlova with the 29th result at the ranking stage.

Saidiyeva won her Olympic license at the last year Asian Championships having ranked among the top ten athletes.