TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:28, 22 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh archers win gold at World Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has secured its first world gold medal at the first stage of the 2017 Hyundai Archery World Cup in Shanghai, the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan reports.

    Denis Gankin, Sanzhar Mussayev and Oibek Saidiyev have become the winners of the World Cup.

    In the final our archers won the Olympic champions - the Republic of Korea team. On the way toward the final our athletes beat the USA (5:3), Russia (5:4) in the quarterfinal and Japan (5:4) in the semifinal.

     

