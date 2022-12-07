Kazakh Arli Chontey 4th at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh weightlifter Arli Chontey stopped one step away from the podium at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

He was 4th in the men’s 55kg event at the tournament after lifting 259kg in clean and jerk combination.

Theerapong Silachai of Thailand collected gold in the men’s 55kg weight category. Vietnamese Son Dinh Ngo settled for silver. Bronze went to Kim Young-Ho of South Korea.

In total, 13 weightlifters represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota.

Photo: sports.kz



