Kazakh arm wrestling team leads at World Nomad Games

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The men's and women's arm wrestling competition in different weight categories of the III World Nomad Games took place today in Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh arm wrestling team consists of six athletes, namely, Oksana Pismennaya (75 kg), Antonina Lisyanskaya (+75kg), Vali Faradjov (75 kg), Andrei Stipanchuk (95kg), Oleg Sazonov (105kg) and Dmitry Trubin (+105kg).







Following the results of the arm wrestling competition on both hands the team of Kazakhstan has won seven gold and five silver medals to take the lead in the team classification.



The III World Nomad Games started on September 2 to run till September 8 in the territory of Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan. 134 sportsmen representing there Kazakhstan will compete in 25 ethnic sports.

