TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:17, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Armed Forces joined Kiş 2019 exercises

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Armed Forces divisions have joined the Kiş 2019 multinational combat exercises being held in Kars province of Turkey, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Defense.

    The exercises aim at assessing combat preparedness and fire capabilities of divisions, organization of logistics support as well as testing new types of armament and military vehicles in winter conditions.

    The active stage of the Kiş 2019 exercises will take place February 21.

    Militaries from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Great Britain, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, Kosovo, Norway, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are participating in Kiş 2019.

