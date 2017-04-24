Kazakh Armed Forces to receive 1pct of GDP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Armed Forces of Kazakhstan will get above 1 per cent of GDP, Kazakh Minister of Defense Saken Zassuzakov said during a government hour in Majilis.

"The doctrine entails annual financing of the Ministry of Defense within one per cent of GDP. But, till 2016, we virtually received 0.95-0.96-0.98pct. In principle, it was OK with us as we solved the targets. But I reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief asking the reason why it was limited to 0.73-0.62 per cent of GDP for 2018-2020. Such inadequate funding would naturally result in inability to receive new armaments and military equipment, as well as decrease of military readiness. Therefore, I reported to the Head of State on that and got the support on allocation of not less than 1 percent of GDP to the Ministry of Defense", S. Zhassuzakov said.

According to him, the issues of the Defense Ministry financing are already under solution in the Government. And the issues of purchasing new armaments and military equipment will be solved in case the money is provided.

In addition, the minister noted that nearly KZT19bn a year devoted to the defense returns to the budget as taxes. Over 50 per cent of Defense Ministry's budget comes in the country's economy through small and medium-size military industrial enterprises. The money allocated to the Armed Forces has created more than 80,000 workplaces,

Summarizing the report S. Zhassuzakov requested the deputies to support increase of Armed Forces financing.