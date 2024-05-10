Kazakh, Armenian FMs meet in Almaty

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of development of the political dialogue at the highest level between Kazakhstan and Armenia. As a follow-up to the discussions held during the April visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Yerevan, the sides also discussed the issues of bilateral agenda.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties exchanged views on regional issues and emphasized symbolism of the meeting of the Kazakh, Armenian foreign ministers, namely in Almaty, with the consideration of the importance Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 in regulation of the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia including border delimitation issues.

The meeting also discussed the issues of development of regional economic and transport interconnectivity.