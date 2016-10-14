Kazakh, Armenian PMs discuss commercial and economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with his Armenian colleague Karen Karapetyan on the margins of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting the sides discussed issues of commercial and economic, transport, investment and tourism cooperation as well as holding of the Kazakh-Armenian Business Forum in 2017.



Sagintayev and Karapetyan also touched upon further interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).



Recall that Prime Minister Sagintayev is in Yerevan on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to participate in the CSTO Collective Security Council.